Dog of the week – Bruno !

Live Arico news

LAST Autumn, we rescued this big pup from the open ground between Amarilla Golf and Costa Silencio, and he is now about seven months old. He is a big, playful lad, and we haven’t been able to find him a home yet, which is a shame because he is a pleasure.

Can you help? For more info, or to arrange a meeting, please call Elaine on 678 015653. Remember, every dog bred or bought takes away a rescue dog’s chance of a permanent home. Adopt, don’t shop!

Come and see us at the Brewers Droop!

Yep, we are doing it all again on Saturday, 13th May at the world-famous Brewers Droop at the Patch, Las Americas, from 2pm. Our dog´s yearly vaccinations are mainly due in the summer months, and, as we vaccinate against the killer heartworm, it works out very, very expensive.

So this benefit is to try to get some money towards this hefty, but very necessary, expense. Come and be entertained by Suzy q, John Ashford, Dominic James, JonPaul Parker, Justin Quinn, Doris Day, Darren Clarke, Rachael Natalie, Katie Jay, Paul Monroe and Stuart Beagley.

What a line up, all hosted by Derrick Lynes. We thank Joe and Dean, owners of the Brewers, for providing a BBQ with all proceeds going to Live Arico. There will be a charity raffle, tombola, and all the usual fun and games. Come and see us!

Come and walk the doggies

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 11am. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you will, too. Send a Whatsapp to Eugenio on 633 717480, and he will meet you there. Happy trails!

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at any of our three shops:

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open every day (10-4pm), and now Sundays!

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open daily (10-4pm)

Golf del Sur – Golf Park, just before the lottery kiosk. Open Monday-Friday (10-6pm), Saturday (10-3pm), Sunday (10.30-3pm)

DON’T THROW THINGS AWAY! Call Steve on 634 819410, we can sell them to help the dogs.

Join us on Facebook – Live Arico P.A.W.S Tenerife

Tweets by live_arico

http://www.livearico.com