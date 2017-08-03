Dog of the week – Bobby

Live Arico news

BIG is beautiful, right? Well, no one seems to want big dogs, especially if they live in an apartment. But, guess what, your dog doesn’t care, as long as he gets long walks every day.

Check out Bobby, six years old and left on the shelf because he is a big boy. Of course, if you live on a finca or have a big garden he will love it, but it’s not a necessity, as long as he gets his exercise.

Please call Elaine on 678 015653 for more information, and to arrange a meeting or no-obligation trial. The last two dogs-of-the-week, featured in the Canarian Weekly, have found their forever homes. Can we make it three with Bobby? We sincerely hope so!

Upcoming summer events

This Sunday (6th August) we have not one, but two events, for you. In the afternoon we will be at Destiny’s Bar, near Starco Las Americas, for a summer fundraiser, packed with the island’s finest entertainers including Suzy q, Jacquie Peters, Ged Bolton, Trent Walking, Jon Paul, Showwaddys, Debbie Diamond, Chrissy Dean, Pat Wilson, Paul Monroe and Elvis! What a line-up!

In the evening, we have a night-time sponsored dog-walk, Bark At The Moon, setting off from San Blas sea-front path towards Amarilla Golf and back, a total of 8k by moonlight. Call Eugenio on 633 717480 for more information.

On Sunday, 13th August we are back at Clouseau’s, Palm Mar, for our regular fundraiser. Again, the best of entertainment for you, as well as a tombola and raffle. See you there, folks.

Come and walk the doggies!

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 11am. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you will, too. Send a Whatsapp to Eugenio on 633 717480 and he will meet you there. Happy trails!

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at any of our three shops:

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open every day (10-4pm), and now Sundays!

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open daily (10-4pm)

Golf del Sur – Golf Park, just before the lottery kiosk. Open Monday-Friday (10-6pm), Saturday (10-3pm), Sunday (10.30-3pm)

DON’T THROW THINGS AWAY! Call Steve on 634 819410; we can sell them to help the dogs.

