Get your dog microchipped!

Accion del Sol news

WE would, again, like to remind you all that it is so important to ensure that your dogs have been microchipped, with correct, updated telephone numbers, so we can reunite them with you, should they get lost. It saves a lot of time, and your animals a lot of stress.

Pups available

Two of the eight puppies, dumped in a plastic bucket outside a church, didn’t survive, but the other six are doing extremely well. With proper medical care and nutritious food, they will soon be up for adoption to go to loving, new homes, after their traumatic start in life.

Please do come and visit us if you are interested in adopting one of the puppies, or any of the many dogs in our care.

Assistance required

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219 or 602463242, between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol