Dodgy door halts flight
A FLIGHT, supposedly on route to Vienna from Tenerife South on Wednesday, had to return to the airport after 26 minutes.
The airport’s air-traffic control posted on its Twitter account about the incident, yet Ludamotion’s Flight OE2601/LDM84G took off with no initial problems.
But the pilot was forced to do an about-turn after receiving a warning that, possibly, one of the cabin doors wasn’t closed securely.
Fortunately, the flight landed without incident.
Posted by admin on Mar 12 2020. Filed under Local News.