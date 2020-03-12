Dodgy door halts flight

A FLIGHT, supposedly on route to Vienna from Tenerife South on Wednesday, had to return to the airport after 26 minutes.

The airport’s air-traffic control posted on its Twitter account about the incident, yet Ludamotion’s Flight OE2601/LDM84G took off with no initial problems.

But the pilot was forced to do an about-turn after receiving a warning that, possibly, one of the cabin doors wasn’t closed securely.

Fortunately, the flight landed without incident.