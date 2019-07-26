VIEW WHOLE
NEWSPAPER
ONLINE

Dodgy claim has left a man on ‘crime’ charge

THE Guardia Civil suspect that a Nijar man’s claim about someone stealing €3,900 from his car is untrue.

The Guardia said investigations revealed that the vehicle’s roof canvas had been broken, adding that a robber would need to have known about the cash, and exactly where it had been hidden.

Meanwhile, a chronological reconstruction of the facts put

35-year old M.H. in a games’ hall, playing roulette, at the time when, supposedly, he discovered his money had been taken, “his version of events being impossible”, said a Guardia statement.

It also pointed out that M.H. had “spent long periods of time” in a number of different games’ halls. He now faces charges of simulating a crime.

 

Short URL: http://www.canarianweekly.com/?p=49170

Posted by on Jul 26 2019. Filed under Local News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

LATEST NEWS

Log in | Designed by SortedSites