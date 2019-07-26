Dodgy claim has left a man on ‘crime’ charge

THE Guardia Civil suspect that a Nijar man’s claim about someone stealing €3,900 from his car is untrue.

The Guardia said investigations revealed that the vehicle’s roof canvas had been broken, adding that a robber would need to have known about the cash, and exactly where it had been hidden.

Meanwhile, a chronological reconstruction of the facts put

35-year old M.H. in a games’ hall, playing roulette, at the time when, supposedly, he discovered his money had been taken, “his version of events being impossible”, said a Guardia statement.

It also pointed out that M.H. had “spent long periods of time” in a number of different games’ halls. He now faces charges of simulating a crime.