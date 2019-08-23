Doctor shortage hurting Spanish Health Service

MORE than five years of funding cuts and forced retirements, as well as restrictions on the number of Medical Resident Interns (MIR), have left the Spanish Health Service with a staffing crisis.

The strain on its resident doctors, caused by the lack of correct staff numbers, has led to a record 2,540 doctors seeking employment abroad, mainly in France and the UK.

And, with the impending retirement of over 45,000 doctors, who started work back in the booming 1980s, it is bound to make a bad situation even worse.

When it comes to doctors wishing to remain in Spain, the most certificates issued is in the Catalonia region, with 567, which overtakes Madrid (510) as the most desirable area to work. Andalucia (354) sits in third, with Valencia (210) lying fourth.

For those wanting to work abroad, apart from France and the UK, with 392 and 366 certificates issued respectively, Ireland (188), Italy (188) and Germany (105) also appear in the statistics.