Doctor faces prison, after sexual assaults

THE Prosecutors Office has requested a four-year prison sentence, as well as a five-year suspension, for a doctor who has been accused of sexually-harassing several patients.

But the Investigating Judge has not yet confirmed a date for his trial. Following the victims’ allegations, as well as the image the story is giving the medical profession, the Board at the College of Physicians, in Las Palmas, have decided to appear in an open-court case against the doctor.

The National Police, who have detained the 65-year-old GP in Las Palmas, were aware that he had a record for crimes of a similar nature, and that they had arrested him previously.

Officers, who received the first official report from a patient at the end of 2018, began an immediate investigation, after she said the GP had touched her, inappropriately, while at his surgery.

The victim also reported that the doctor had been touching her, incorrectly, on several occasions.

She hadn’t reported the matter earlier because she was frightened that people wouldn’t believe her, as well as being embarrassed to reveal what had been going on.

During their investigation, officers located a further 99 women, who had all requested a new doctor recently.

Of the group, 20 women reported being touched by the GP, sexually, while being examined, medically.

The Medical Association sympathises with those women assaulted by the GP, and states that they are at the victim’s disposal.

The Official College of Physicians in Las Palmas has now ditched the GP, as requested by of the judicial authorities.

He was also sacked because of the seriousness of the accusations made by several woman, saying the doctor touched them all, inappropriately.