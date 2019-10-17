Disabled mum baffled by flights’ cancellation

A DISABLED woman was left stranded in Tenerife with her young daughter, following a last-minute cancellation of their Glasgow-bound flight with the FlyLolo airline.

The company confirmed last Thursday night that several flights between the Canary Islands and the Scotland airport were being cancelled over the weekend.

More than 900 holiday-makers are believed to have been affected by the sudden announcement, including Maria Wilson, from Cambuslang, Lanarkshire, who had travelled to Tenerife with her

10-year-old daughter to celebrate both their birthdays.

The 46-year-old, who has multiple sclerosis and uses a mobility scooter, was all set to travel home to Glasgow Airport with her daughter, early on the Friday morning, after their two-week holiday.

However, the pair were informed by email that their FlyLoLo flight had been cancelled, just hours before they should have been boarding.

“We got an email, and that’s all we had; no explanation about flights back; nothing,” said an angry Ms Wilson, who, was left at Tenerife South Airport with her daughter, fearing they had no way of getting home for days.

Despite contacting the travel firm by phone, and by email, Ms Wilson said she received no explanation, and no help from the UK consulate or the Tenerife airport staff.

Fortunately, the 46-year-old contacted a friend, who secured them the last two seats on a flight to Edinburgh, in the early hours of Saturday.

Maria said: “She managed to vin us seats on a flight to Edinburgh, but it will take us another 10 days to get our money back. They just said, ‘Your flight is cancelled’, and no reason why!

“We would have been stuck here in Tenerife if we hadn’t got those last two Edinburgh seats, but I’ve still had no explanation about what’s happening.”