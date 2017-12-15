Direct Telecom launches Sky Wire in the Canaries

DIRECT Telecom has launched Sky Wire throughout the Canary Islands, and so, finally, there is a Broadband solution to replace ADSL and Fibre.

It is no secret that getting a reliable Internet connection in the Canaries has not always been a walk-through.

For many, it has actually been a nightmare, and, for some, impossible! Most of the problems are related to the dependence on the copper wire, the distance from the exchange – or even the physical condition it is in (affected by ageing, deterioration, humidity, etc).

Until now, of course, the only way to get a Broadband connection was to get a physical, copper Land Line installed first, and only then could you apply for an ADSL connection.

More recently, with the deployment of the much-anticipated Fibre-Optics cabling, engineers have “unintentionally” destroyed a lot of the copper network, which the National Operator does not really want to maintain any more. And this has simply added more pain for many.

“Fibre Optics” is now the buzz, making all the fuss, and it is no surprise that people are waiting, anxiously, to get their Fibre installed. It should make sense, right?

With promised broadband speeds ranging from between 50Mb to 300Mb, surely our Internet problems should disappear… but have they? And do we really need a Fibre connection?

Clearly, Fibre technology is technically superior and should provide faster speed. But deployment is slow, and it will be years before the Fibre reaches those areas which have been forgotten for years.

Furthermore, Fibre is still a cable and is, in fact, much more delicate. It replaces the Copper cable connected to the same local and regional exchanges, and it can also be damaged during some gardening in the community, or roadworks by the local town hall, which is what happened to the copper.

If there are technical issues, these still need to be reported to the same Telefónica engineers, who previously “looked after” the copper. And we all have to depend and wait on the response times and availability of these engineers.

As for the “speed”, studies show that 10Mb is more than enough for most users, looking to browse, stream TV services and use social media.

So the 50Mb or 300Mb speeds serve well for marketing, while providers know that these will not be used, or enjoyed, by the vast majority.

Having said that, Direct Telecom will also make 50Mb/300Mb Fibre connections available in early 2018, for those who insist.

Again, the Fibre connections are based on “contention ratios”, so you could achieve the advertised speeds, as long as no one else in your neighbourhood is using his or her connection at the same time.

It means that the more users getting connected to Fibre, the worse your speed will eventually be, so we cannot help but see a pattern of history repeating itself, albeit with “better technology”.

At Direct Telecom, we have accumulated more than 12 years of experience, providing our customers with Internet connections throughout Spain.

We have built up a wealth of know-how, dealing with all kinds of providers and engineers, and dealing with a wide range of technical issues.

Most importantly, we have figured out what the key problems are, and, finally… how we can by-pass them all!

As a result, we have finally deployed the dT Sky Wire network throughout the South of Tenerife, and Gran Canaria capital Las Palmas.

An Internet Broadband solution, designed specifically to by-pass dependence on Telefonica/Movistar and their engineers completely, by using industry-leading equipment, which connects customers directly to our Sky Wire stations, without the need of a copper or Fibre line!

We do this by using specialised equipment, which creates an “over-the-air” connection to the Sky Wire station, with almost “laser-beam” precision.

Although there are numerous companies offering what appears to be a similar solution, we are, in fact, one of the only companies in Spain using Industry Regulated Official Licensed Frequencies (as opposed to the chaotic, free-usage frequencies used by the others), which brings our service to completely different level.

This is, in fact, the only way to offer a top-quality, Broadband solution, which should not be considered “as an alternative” to ADSL or Fibre. It must be considered as a solution, with the potential to replace the more vulnerable ADSL and Fibre connections.

The dT Sky Wire Broadband solution is already available, bringing speeds of up to 20Mb to customers throughout the South of Tenerife, and most of Gran Canaria. As there is no need for a physical copper or Fibre cable, the installation can be completed in fewer than five working days, and it will include free access to the popular UKTV service: dT Media TV.

The dT Sky Wire Stations are located strategically, providing extensive coverage from Candelaria, Arico, El Medano, Los Abrigos, Golf del Sur, Amarilla Golf, Las Chafiras, San Miguel, San Isidro, Parque de la Reina, Las Galletas, Costa del Silencio, Guaza, Cabo Blanco, Buzanada, Valle San Lorenzo, Los Cristianos, Las Americas, Torviscas, Fañabe and Costa Adeje, all the way to Playa San Juan, Alcalá, Playa de la Arena, Puerto Santiago and Los Gigantes.

Early next year, we shall be activating even more stations to provide even better coverage angles in Los Gigantes, Puerto Santiago, Callao Salvaje, Playa Paraiso, La Caleta and Costa Adeje.

The dT Sky Wire package starts from 39.99 euros a month, and Swallows will be delighted to hear that it is possible to hibernate the connection while away, for only 15 euros a month!

The installation is performed by our own qualified team of engineers, who, again, make the whole solution independent from Telefónica/Movistar.

Although no physical landline is required, we can also offer a Virtual Telephone Line (keep your number or get a new number), which will allow you to connect your telephone to the provided WiFi Router, and make or receive calls with Direct Telecom’s International Low Cost rates.

If you wish to break free from the wired grid, and enjoy all the advantages that dT Sky Wire Broadband has to offer, visit www.skywire.es or call us on FREEPHONE 900 347 328.