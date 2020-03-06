Detox your body with these foods

THE liver is the second-largest organ in the body. It works hard, all day long, converting your food into nutrients, and helping eliminate toxins from your body.

Unfortunately, a lot of what we eat isn’t doing our liver any favours. All the processed ingredients, fried foods and insane amounts of salt and sugar, along with any other environmental pollutants or stress, really put a strain on this important organ.

Luckily, there are plenty of simple and available foods that can give your liver a good cleanse.

Leafy green vegetables

Kale, spinach, chicory and mustard greens all contain the liver-loving ingredient chlorophyll. These luscious greens can neutralise heavy metals, pesticides and chemicals, to make your liver’s job just a bit easier. Leafy greens can also increase bile in the liver, which helps remove waste.

Not only are they available in abundance, but there are lots of ways you can use them. They are great for salads and smoothies, incorporating into your favourite recipes, or as a juice.

Garlic

Garlic can help protect the liver from toxic agents, and activates good enzymes in your liver, keeping it healthy and balanced. It is an excellent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant.

Lemons and limes

Sour to the taste, but a sweet companion for your liver! They are packed with Vitamin C, and are powerful antioxidants. Drinking lemon or lime juice helps your body turn toxic materials into substances that can be absorbed by water.

Lemons and limes are great to add a simple flavour to your water, but they can also be used in smoothies, juices and desserts.

Grapefruit

Similar to lemons and limes, grapefruits contain Vitamin C, which is a great liver cleanser. Grapefruit juice can also protect against some types of liver damage, and flush out carcinogens and toxins.

Grapefruits are delicious all on their own as a breakfast or mid-day snack, but this citrus flavour can also be added to smoothies, salads or juices.

Turmeric

This bright spice is more than just a pretty colour. It’s a great anti-inflammatory and antioxidant. It also helps with liver cleansing by strengthening enzymes that aid the flushing out of toxins, and helps to increase bile flow.

In powder form, it can be easily added to smoothies, soups and stews, or any other dish!

Broccoli and cauliflower

Broccoli and cauliflower contain glucosinolate, which helps support enzyme production in the liver. They can also protect the liver from damage, and increase its detoxifying abilities.

They are great roasted or steamed, mixed in any soup or salad, or eaten raw with some humus or other dip.

Avocados

Avocados have become popular with a huge following, in recent years. They are helpful to the liver by enhancing the antioxidant enzyme system, and can also reduce liver damage.

Avocados are great as a toast topper, a creamy texture for smoothies, or an extra surprise in salads and dips.

Blueberries

Blueberries are an extremely powerful antioxidant, more than most other fruits and vegetables, and are great for adding colour to any smoothie, juice, salad or yogurt.