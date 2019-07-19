Despicable Brit pair stole €270,000 from pensioners

A BRITISH couple, caring for an elderly pair, were sentenced to four years in jail, after an Alicante court found they had gained €270,000, fraudulently.

The judge said the pensioners, both passed away now, had become totally dependent on their carers, adding that the

Brits, 51 and 67, took advantage of this trust to transfer €385,902 to their personal bank accounts.

Yet he said a sum of €116.680 should remain with the convicted as their salaries. The court then sentenced the thieving couple to four years in prison, with a demand to repay just €166,332 to the deceased’s family.

But the remaining €102,890 of stolen cash could not be verified because the transfers were made, via credit card, in small sums, of between 100 and 600 euros.

The trial, heard at the Audience of Alicante, began in March, after the crimes had been committed between the end of 2011 and July 2013

In 2013, the elderly wife passed away, while her husband suffered with Parkinson’s and cerebral arteriosclerosis, which, at times, left him incapacitated and with lapses in memory’, said the public prosecutor.

But the Britons, named only as BSS and JMS, showed no remorse, arguing that the deceased’s family had agreed to hand over the whopping sum.

The elderly pair’s son, whose family name is Van Dogen, testified in court, saying: “I cannot corroborate this version of events.”

In addition, the judge concluded that the convicted had used the money for their own benefit.