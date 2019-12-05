A look of despair!

Accion del Sol news

THIS gorgeous Canarian Podenco arrived, recently, at the refuge, via Protection Civil. He was found wandering around the streets in Arona. His owner had not complied with legislation and had him microchipped, so we don’t know if he is just lost, or been abandoned.

He is so sad, and his eyes speak volumes. Please do contact us if you are his owner, and ensure that your dog’s microchip information is correct. In the event of losing your pet, they can be found and reunited with you to ensure that they don’t have to suffer the confusion and sadness of ending up, needlessly, in a refuge.

The refuge will closed from 22nd December to the 2nd January, inclusive, for the Christmas period.

Presents for the doggies!

With Christmas around the corner, we have again started a campaign after the success of last year, asking our friends and supporters of Accion Del Sol to donate a shoebox of goodies for the dogs.

These can include tinned dog food for our older dogs and puppies, puppy milk, dog toys, dog collars and leads. Marion and her team do such an amazing job at the refuge, so I thought it would be great to bring some Christmas cheer to the 200+ dogs. You can deliver your box personally to the refuge by the 20th December, during our opening hours.

Alternatively, call 6879 05511, to arrange for your donations to be collected. Please write your name on the box, so that we know who kindly donated. We would like to thank you in advance for your help and support.

Adoptions

The island’s refuges are full of abandoned dogs, so please adopt and don’t buy. Please spread the word, amongst your Spanish friends, about the dire situation, here in Tenerife.

We have 200 gorgeous dogs here, all desperately seeking loving homes. We need to find adopters for the dogs in our care. We do not charge for adoptions, but donations are very welcome towards the vast running costs of the refuge.

Every dog is microchipped and fully vaccinated, and is heartworm and flea-free. They each have a passport, and have been sterilised, so you can be sure your new dog has the best start to its new life. Please adopt a dog, and don’t buy, and please never let your dog breed. If we all help the dogs in the full refuges, we can make a difference!

Assistance required

We are always looking for people to walk the dogs in the refuge during opening hours.

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219 or 602463242, between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol