Designer Lagerfeld dies

LEGENDARY Chanel director Karl Lagerfeld, the German-born designer, artist, and photographer, died on Tuesday in Paris at the age of 85.

He reinvented the luxury brand and transformed it, following his appointment in 1983, and Lagerfeld also served as creative director of Italian label Fendi, along with his own brand, Karl Lagerfeld.

It is believed that he was admitted to the American Hospital in Paris the night before he died, following rumours of his ill-health for several weeks.

The iconic designer was recognisable, instantly, by his white hair, usually tied back in a ponytail, as well as his love for black sunglasses, fingerless gloves and crisp white shirts.