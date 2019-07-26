Deputy mayor arrested for growing marijuana

A SPANISH politician, from the conservative Popular Party (PP), resigned from office last Thursday after being arrested for an indoor marijuana-growing operation, as well as the theft of electricity.

Manuel Palma stepped down as Deputy Mayor of El Valle, in the southern Spanish province of Granada, nearly two weeks after being arrested by the police.

In early July, officers discovered 256 marijuana plants inside a house in El Padul, a municipality just 15 minutes away from El Valle.

In a statement released by the PP branch in Granada, Palma, who also resigned as Youth and Sport Councillor in El Valle, maintained that he was innocent of the charges.

He decided to resign, he said, “so as to not hurt the Popular Party name, or my colleagues at El Valle Council”.

The National Police issued a press release 10 days ago, stating that they had arrested two men in a house, with two rooms set up to grow marijuana. But they did not identify the detainees publicly.

It was not until last Wednesday that Spanish magazine “Ideal” revealed that one of the men was the Deputy Mayor of El Valle, home to around 1,200 people.

The El Valle Mayor, Benjamín Ortega, who belongs to a local party called Residents for El Valle, was sworn into office on 15th June, thanks to the votes of two councillors from his own party and two from the PP, which, together, outnumbered the three Socialist Party (PSOE) councillors.

Ortega had refused to ask for Palma’s resignation, arguing that he would wait for more conclusive evidence in the police investigation. It was the Granada branch of the PP which forced Palma to step down as deputy mayor.

Ortega told the reputable EL PAÍS daily newspaper that the situation in the local council had now “returned to normal”.

In the press release, Granada’s Popular Party “applauded” Palma’s decision to resign and said the party door would be “open” to him, “once the situation has been favourably resolved.”