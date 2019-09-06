Deputy Head of Mission urges UK Nationals in the Canary Islands to get ready for Brexit

Tim Hemmings, Deputy Head of Mission to Spain, is visiting the Canary Islands from 10 to 12 September.

A key focus of the visit will be two events to talk to UK Nationals about Brexit, in particular to ensure that they have done what they need to be ready for when the UK leaves the EU.

Tim Hemmings said: “As we approach 31 October, we want to provide as much clarity as we can for the 300,000-plus UK nationals living in Spain, including the many thousands who have made their home in the Canary Islands. There are a number of key steps British citizens need to take now if they haven’t already: register for residency, check your access to healthcare, check your passport validity and exchange UK driving licences for a Spanish one.

If you aren’t able to come to the one of the events in Tenerife or Gran Canaria, do stay up to date with the latest news by signing up for email alerts to the Living in Spain guide on gov.uk and following Brits in Spain on Facebook.”

During his visit Mr Hemmings will also be talking to representatives of the local authorities and visiting the 112 Centre, which recently did an extraordinary job battling in extreme conditions to fight the forest fires in Gran Canaria.

Event details:

Wednesday 11 September at 15:00: Tourist Information Office, Yumbo Centre, 35100 Playa del Inglés, Gran Canaria

Thursday 12 September at 15:00: Sala Chasna, Centro Cultural Los Cristianos, Tenerife

Advice for UK nationals living in Spain can be found at: https://www.gov.uk/living-in-spain