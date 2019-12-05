Dentist helped extract baby on historic street

A 22-YEAR-OLD woman has given birth in the middle of a street in Spain’s historic city of Lleida.

The public delivery occurred when two members of the public, a waiter and a dentist assisted the woman as she went into labour on Calle Anselm Clava last Thursday evening.

The events unravelled after the woman’s partner ran into El Rebost restaurant and bar, asking for help, when it was clear that the child’s arrival was imminent.

Juan José Yera, a waiter there, did not hesitate to intervene. He told Amazon publication La Mañana that after calling the 112 emergency services, he hurried outside found the woman actually giving birth on the pavement, where the little boy, he said, was already sticking his head out.

Juan added that it was an extremely fast delivery, and that he cut the baby’s umbilical cord, with the help of dentist Ramon Ventí, who also raced to the scene to help.

Paramedics, who soon arrived, transferred the mother and baby to the Arnau University Hospital in Vilanova de Lleida.

Ramon told Spanish daily paper La Vanguardia, that the minutes before the child’s birth were extremely stressful, and that the father was very nervous. But the dentist he did not think twice about helping the family.

Both mother and child are, reportedly, doing well.