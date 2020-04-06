NEW DELIVERY OF OVER HALF A MILLION MASKS ARRIVES IN GRAN CANARIA

The third shipment of medical equipment arrived from China yesterday, as 578,000 masks and 7,500 protective face screens were delivered by plane to Gran Canaria, destined for health workers who account for 20% of infections in the Canary Islands, a figure much higher than the state average.

In total, 570,500 type 2 surgical masks have arrived, a total of 7,500 protection screens, 8,500 FPP2 masks, and 6,000 gowns that will be distributed out across the Islands for health and social health personnel facing the pandemic on the front line.

According to the Canarian Government, these materials are expected to guarantee the existing stocks in the Archipelago, as two other shipments have also been purchased to arrive next week, with an investment of 16 million euros.

This new delivery joins other previous ones from China of 1,540,000 surgical masks, 58,200 diagnostic kits, 4,000 protective glasses for healthcare personnel, 505,000 pairs of nitrile gloves, 25,040 FFP2 masks, 17,200 plastic surgical gowns, and 100 overalls.

In addition to 28 respirators for patients affected by COVID-19 and 1,750 swabs to collect samples for diagnostic PCR.

A million quick tests!

The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, has announced that in the next 48 hours, the first batch of a million ‘fast’ tests will be distributed among all the autonomous communities across Spain, which will substantially increase the diagnostic capacity to confirm or rule out the presence of COVID-19 in the population.

The objective of the Ministry, as Illa has indicated, is to make the maximum number of tests possible for people who have symptoms. “15,000 to 20,000 tests are being performed daily, but this daily diagnostic capacity needs to be increased.”