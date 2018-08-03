Dedicated Estefania!

Accion del Sol news

A DREAM has come true for a lovely Canarian lady called Estefania, who visited the refuge as a child, eleven years ago. She is now working here as a veterinary nurse, fulfilling her passion for caring for abandoned dogs, here in Tenerife.

We can never stress enough the importance of microchipping your dog or cat. So many dogs arrive at the refuge without a microchip, which makes it extremely difficult to reunite them with their owners. It also causes unecessary anxiety to your animal, so please do insure your dog’s microchip is in place, with current contact details.

Assistance required

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219, between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol