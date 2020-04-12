NO DEATHS FOR TWO DAYS IN THE CANARIES FROM CORONAVIRUS

The Canary Islands have finished the weekend with no deaths over the last two days from coronavirus.

According to the data from the Ministry of Health updated at 8pm tonight, the archipelago has an accumulated total of 1,946 cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, 28 more positives than the previous day, of which 23 are in Tenerife.

Of this total, 1,291 are people under follow-up, 95 have died, 458 have recovered, and another 102 people who pending confirmation ftom their tests.

Tenerife continues to be the one with the most cases with 1,292 positives; 481 in Gran Canaria; 73 in La Palma; 68 in Lanzarote; 24 in Fuerteventura; 7 in La Gomera, and 1 in El Hierro.

NO DEATHS OVER THE WEEKEND

As for the number of deaths, it has been maintained at 95 people since Friday, of which 63 have occurred in Tenerife; 3 on La Palma; 27 in Gran Canaria; and 2 in Lanzarote. The largest affected group continues to be that of the elderly between 80 and 89 years.

Finally, the Ministry of Health, in coordination with that of Social Services, maintains special monitoring in the nursing homes of the Islands where there have been a total of 8 deaths since the start of the crisis in three three centres in Tenerife (five in Tegueste, one in Puerto de la Cruz and the other in Fasnia).

In this regard, 98 people have tested positive for COVID-19 among residents and workers in senior centers.