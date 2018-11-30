Death-fall tragedy of hard-up woman

ALICIA, a 65-year-old woman, committed suicide in Madrid on Monday morning after facing eviction from her home, in the city’s Chamberí district.

The eviction threat was delivered after she had failed to pay the rent on her house, and Spanish media allege that a judicial officer, accompanied by a member of the Municipal Police force, arrived at Alicia’s home to turf out the poor pensioner.

It is believed that the woman, knowing she was about to be locked out, threw herself from her fifth-floor apartment to the streets below.

Emergency Services rushed to the scene in an effort to resuscitate the woman, but medics were unable to revive her, after she had experienced a cardiac arrest.

The deceased woman had, reportedly, been living in the apartment for four years and, said neighbours, she was a “kind” and “correct” person.

Diego Sanz, from the Platform of those Affected by Mortgages (PAH) said, when asked about the incident: “The number of evictions has never stopped going down. They are figures comparable to the crisis, and, right now, housing alternatives are not being offered by the administrations.”

The PAH says that, at present, 80% of Madrid evictions are down to the non-payment of rent, and the organisation argues that it is because of the “price increase”.

It has called for a “complaints medium” for the “invisible” people of Spain, who are finding it hard to pay rent in a steadily-rising rental market.