No deal yet over salvaging sunken galleon, says Spain

COLOMBIAN Government officials have denied striking a deal with their Spanish counterparts covering the shipwreck of a galleon off the South American country’s coast.

Marta Lucia Ramirez, Colombia’s Vice President, is adamant that no agreement had been reached on the San Jose galleon which lies, shipwrecked near Cartagena, in the Caribbean.

His denial came after Josep Borrell, Spain’s Foreign Minister, said the two countries had reached an agreement, in principle, on salvaging of the wreck.

Spain and Colombia have been at loggerheads over who has the right to salvage the wreck since its 2015 discovery. The San Jose wreck is said to contain gold and treasure, worth hundreds of millions of euros.

Ramirez said there was still no agreement on the table, but he is “expecting” to receive a proposal from the Spanish Government on the ship in the near future.

“There is absolutely no agreement with anyone, but we are ready to work hand in hand with the Spanish,” he said.

Borrell said he had reached an agreement with Colombian officials at last month’s Ibero-American summit in Guatemala.

He claimed both sides had agreed not to hire a private, archaeology company to undertake the salvaging, out of respect for the dead.

Borrell added that the Spanish and Colombians had agreed to use a Spanish submarine to survey the wreck.

The San Jose galleon was a 64-gun, three-mast vessel, which was launched in 1698 and served with the Spanish Navy.

A British ship fired on the San Jose during the 1708 Battle of Baru, causing its gunpowder stores to explode and sink the vessel. All but 11 of the 600-strong crew died.

The Spanish claim they have the right to the wreck because it belonged to their navy, while the Colombians insists they do because it lies in their waters.