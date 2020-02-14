Deaf Liverpool man fights trial as he can only lip-read Scouse

A DEAF British man, wanted in Spain, claims he will not get a fair trial because, he says: “I can only lip-read Scouse.”

Harry Meadows, 39, is set to stand trial for his part in a UK gang’s crime spree, blowing up cash machines on the Costa del Sol.

The father is fighting attempts to haul him before a Spanish judge, according to the Liverpool Echo.

A report by the Merseyside paper claims Spanish officials have expressed concerns that Meadows could be exaggerating his condition “deliberately”.

Meadows is wanted for his role in a British gang, who netted €350,000 from blowing up cash machines with hand-made explosives, between Marbella and Malaga.

The Liverpool man and his cronies are alleged to have targeted ATMs at 14 banks, between 2013 and 2014.

Spanish prosecutors are keen to extradite Meadows to Spain, alongside five other suspects, who, reports the Echo, “are in UK prisons”.

Meadows, who denies the allegations against him, had already served three months in a Spanish prison, before returning to the UK.

Despite a judge approving an extradition order at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in 2018, there is still an ongoing legal battle.

At the High Court in 2019, Meadows’ lawyer argued that he “required a specialist lip-speaker who could pronounce words, and shape lips, to produce a Liverpool accent, which is a specialism rare in England, and rarer still in Spain”.

His defence rests on the fact that he never learned sign language and is, therefore, “unfit” to stand trial in Spain, because he can’t lip-read Spanish.

