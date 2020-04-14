DEAD SPERM WHALE WASHED UP ON BEACH IN FUERTEVENTURA

A 10-metre long sperm whale was found yesterday washed up on a beach in Cofete, in the municipality of Pájara, in an advanced state of decomposition

After a notice issued by the Morro Jable Guardia Civil, agents and personnel from the Environment Department of the Fuerteventura Council came to the area for the preliminary investigation, and to order removal of the body.

The sperm whale was taken to a landfill, where it will be made available to the Canary Islands Network of Cetacean Strandings, for samples to be taken to determine the biological variables and characteristic of the species.