Dead man was given a brutal beating by duo

GUARDIA Civil officers are investigating the death of a 61-year-old man, who was born in France but grew up in Tenerife.

His body was found last Monday, inside derelict premises in Ten Bel, Costa del Silencio. Officers then began an investigation, amid evidence of suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

He was reported missing by his family last Friday, after the alarm was raised because they had not heard from him for more than a week. And an autopsy was carried out on Tuesday to confirm the cause.

Sadly, his body was found in an abandoned old bar, which had been vandalised and torched on several occasions. Guardia agents have confirmed that they are looking into whether his death was caused by violent causes, pending the results of the autopsy.

It was thought that he had probably been living on the premises for a little while, after moving from El Fraile, where he lived in his tent behind the petrol station.

But that does not paint a fair picture of Angelo Michel YCC, better known locally as Miguel, who had lived a colourful life.

He was born in La Esperanza, in the north of Tenerife, and moved to France with his family when he was just seven.

Eventually, as he grew older, he enlisted in the Foreign Legion, where he became a sergeant, and was later promoted to lieutenant. He returned to Tenerife in 1986, and continuing his life.

He was married four times, producing seven children and two grandchildren, with another one on the way.

Miguel admitted living quietly in a tent, and cleaning the beach every day, because, he said: “People all over the world throw cigarette butts on the floor and empty ashtrays.

“But it is always clean because the Canary Islands are wonderful, and I do what I do best to keep it that way.”

Miguel had moved to the abandoned park in Andrómeda, Costa del Silencio, by Ten Bel’s derelict tennis courts, where his lifeless body was found, beaten brutally, on Sunday night. A witness is believed to have seen two men leave the Ten Bel area, and a search for them is underway. “These two subjects tried to enter the place Miguel lived, which he opposed,” he said. “So they gave him a terrible beating, which ended fatally.”

