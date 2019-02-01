Dead drug-dealer is poser for police

A DOG walker in Manilva, on the Malaga border, found the body of a suspected narcotics dealer, discarded on a beach, popular with expats.

The discovery followed a high-speed sea chase last Sunday afternoon, the drug-traffickers evading police in their powerful rubber dinghy.

Later, at 5pm, Customs officials found the same boat, but again the wanted man escaped, using a larger boat with three, 350 horsepower engines.

Neither chase resulted in a collision, or anyone falling from the boat, said police. But an abandoned boat, drifting at sea, was towed to Algeciras, yet it is not known whether it is one of the boats chased.

When police were alerted by the dog-walker about the corpse, they suspected it was linked to one of the boats.

The incident is now “under investigation”.