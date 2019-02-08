One dead in car crash

A HORRIFIC car accident occurred last Sunday afternoon on the TF-13 in La Laguna, where two cars were involved in a devastating collision, resulting in one person dying and four others injured, in the town of Tejina.

Three teams of firemen, from different brigades, were dispatched to help retrieve the injured parties from their vehicles.

Also at the scene were three ambulances and their crew, as well as two pick-up trucks to collect the vehicles, which were both considered to be write-offs.

Local Police were also at the scene to assist in traffic flow, as well as creating a safe, clear exit for the emergency team, as huge jams built up because of the seriousness of the crash.