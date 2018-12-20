V de Vendetta, superheroes and StarWars all hit Los Cristianos
ARONA Mayor José Julián Mena and Culture Councillor Leopoldo Díaz Oda, along with the exhibition organiser Francisco Pomares, have inaugurated the Arona Cómic 2018 show at Los Cristianos Cultural Centre, and it’s on display until 28th December.
It is the municipality’s first exhibition dedicated to the comic world, which revolves around three differentiated concepts: on the one hand, the comic V for Vendetta, on the other, the film series Star Wars and, in addition, the world of superheroes.
