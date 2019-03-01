De Cotta Law – new office inauguration

DE Cotta Law, the firm of English and Spanish Lawyers, with offices in the Canary Islands and mainland Spain, are inaugurating their new office in Costa Adeje, on Thursday, 14th March 2019, from 1.30 pm onwards.

The new office is located at Centro Comercial Terranova, Locales 312-313, Avenida de España, Costa Adeje, in front of Playa La Pinta. Should you wish to join the partners and staff of the firm to celebrate the opening of their new office, please call on 922 719 520, or email tenerife@decottalaw.net

Since 1983, De Cotta Law, incorporated as De Cotta McKenna y Santafé, has combined a strong, legal track record with international expertise. Their integrated team of Spanish qualified lawyers, and English qualified solicitors and barristers, is one of the most versatile and experienced law firms in Spain, with offices in Tenerife, Mijas, Nerja and Coín.

The firm has established an international reputation, working with Spanish, UK, Italian, Dutch, Belgian and Scandinavian clients, and with businesses and individuals from many other countries.

Services include complete conveyancing on property purchases, sales and transfers, inheritance and wills, civil litigation and personal injury, all aspects of family law, criminal law, timeshare, tax and commercial law.

The partners and staff of De Cotta Law Tenerife look forward to meeting you at their inauguration party. Visit De Cotta Law’s new offices, in Avenida de España, s/n, Centro Comercial Terranova, Locales 312-313, Costa Adeje, Tenerife.

Tel: (0034) 922 719 520, email: tenerife@decottalaw.net, website: www.decottalaw.com