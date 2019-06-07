Danish wife-murderer recaptured in Valencia

DANISH killer Leonardus Lei Beaumont, wanted in Belgium for his former wife’s murder, has been arrested in Calpe, a small coastal town in Valencia, in the Alicante province.

Beaumont, aged 71, was tried in his absence, receiving a

20-year sentence for killing Josee Widdershoven in Belgium’s Maasmechelen in 2009.

He was found guilty of shooting his ex-wife at close range with a shotgun, following an ongoing conflict over money.

“A crime like that is closer to an execution,” said police at the time.

During the investigation, the couple’s two daughters told police that only their father could have killed their mother. “She led a very quiet life and had no enemies,” they said.

Beaumont was set to stand trial in Limburg on 6th May, but when he failed to appear, the Belgian authorities, who suspected he was hiding in Spain, contacted their counterparts there, who traced him to Calpe.

He has now been transferred to Madid, where the National High Court is processing his extradition to Belgium.

On his return, he is likely to appeal against the sentence in a bid to obtain a retrial, revealed sources close to the investigation.