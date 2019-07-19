‘Dangerous’ sun creams are so risky, say experts

SPAIN’S Ministry of Health has ruled that sun creams labelled as dangerous by a consumer group are “not a risk”.

That was the Government department’s response to the damning assessment of the Isdin and Babaria brands, by the Organisation of Consumers and Users’ (OCU) .

Despite being labelled SPF 50+, the children’s creams were found to be just SPF 15 and 30, respectively.

However, scientific studies presented by both companies have now been deemed valid, as well as those of the OCU.

“A certain variability has been observed in the methodology used among the laboratories,” said a spokesperson from the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS).

Now, the OCU and AEMPS have called for testing to be “standardised”, so that discrepancies are less likely to occur.

The decision follows the OCU’s comparative study of 17 SPF 50+ children’s sun creams in May. Isdin and Babaria’s products were the only two to have “failed” the test.