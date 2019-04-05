Dad is found dead in a holiday swim pool

SCOTTISH father Iain McKellar was found dead last weekend, floating in a Fuerteventura hotel’s swimming pool.

The 53-year-old, from Rothesay, on the Isle of Bute, was spotted in the water at around 1am local time on Saturday. A 45-minute attempt to revive him was unsuccessful, after he was found to have gone into cardiac arrest, and he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

It is believed that Mr McKellar, who was on holiday with his wife Yvonne and their son, died at the Hotel Oasis Village, in Corralejo, in the north of island.

A spokesman for the Canarian emergency services told the Mail on Sunday newspaper: “He was pronounced dead after being found floating in a swimming pool, and an emergency response was immediately activated.

“Private health workers at the hotel, along with the emergency team, tried to revive the man, who had gone into cardiac arrest. But none of the attempts to save his life was successful, and a doctor from a local health centre, subsequently, confirmed his death.

Guardia Civil investigators said there was nothing, at that stage, to indicate any suspicious circumstances, although the autopsy has yet to take place.