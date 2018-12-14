What a cutie!

Cats Welfare news

MY name is Preetie, and I’m a gorgeous girl of about nine months. I’ve been deflead, wormed, microchipped and vaccinated. I’ve also been spayed. I really need a home where I can go outside, as I love to explore. I’d love to meet you, if you have a home for me.

Adoptions

We have several adult cats who would love to be snuggled up on someone’s sofa today. There are males and females, ranging from 18 months to seven years. All adults are leukaemia negative, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

If you are interested, please contact us via Facebook. Alternatively, ring/WhatsApp Sandra (English, Spanish and German) on 6712 82773 after 6pm, or Sharon (English) on 6625 24006. All cats go for a week’s trial, in your home.

Our calendar

Our 2019 calendar is now on sale in our shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur. It costs five euros, and is also available from La Taberna, and Cards and Candles, both on San Blas, as well as Revs Motors, Las Chafiras. We would like to thank all our sponsors, and everyone who helped put this together.

Christmas decorations

Looking for something to adorn your tree, and make your home festive and welcoming? Look no further than the Cats Welfare shop in San Blas, Golf del Sur. We have a fabulous range of all sorts of decorations to brighten up your home! We are open seven days a week, from 10am-6pm. Please come along and support our great cause.

Jigsaws required!

We urgently need jigsaw puzzles to sell in the shop. Please have a dig around at home, and drop them in to us. Can’t get there? Ring Mark on 6365 90557, and he’ll arrange collection.

Shop volunteers needed

We need more volunteers to join our friendly team. The sessions are 10am-2pm and 2-6pm, and two people are on a shift at all times. There are drinks available, and goodies in the fridge!

If you have some free time and would like to help our cause, please send us a private message via Facebook (Cats Welfare Tenerife), call/WhatsApp Sharon on 6625 24006, or pop into the shop.

Our shop

We always need cat food, litter, sheets, towels, bedding etc. for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items for sale in our shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10am-6pm.

If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 6365 90557, and he will arrange collection from you.