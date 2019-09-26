A cute little boy!

Cats Welfare news

SIMBA, a very playful four-month-old boy, is looking for a family. He loves to cuddle, and is really affectionate.He has had both injections, and been wormed and deflead.

We have other older kittens available, of both sexes, between 3-5 months, which is an ideal age for anyone who doesn’t want to adopt a very young kitten.

Adoption

We also have several younger kittens available for adoption, and one way of getting to see some of them is to pop along to Koala Sur, next to the Farmers’ Market in Las Chafiras. A fabulous area has been set aside for them to frolic to their hearts’ content, with fantastic play equipment, and even two very comfortable armchairs!

It is a perfect environment for the public to interact with them, to help them decide as to whether they feel adoption to be a good idea. Give them a ring on 922 712 425, to see what little kitties are in residence!

Please send us a private Facebook message, or ring/WhatsApp Sandra (English, Spanish and German) on 6712 82773 after 6pm, or Sharon (English) on 6625 24006, if you would like to enquire about any of the cats and kittens which are available for adoption. We ask for a minimum donation of €20 per kitten, to cover costs.

*All kittens go for a week’s trial, in your home *

Clothes required

We are appealing, please, for good quality ladies’ and men’s clothes. Please have a look around at home, and drop them into the shop on San Blas.

Shop volunteers

We need people who would like to work in our charity shop. Shifts are from 10am-2pm and 2-6pm, and you will never work alone. The air-conditioned shop has a lovely atmosphere, and tea, coffee, and a fridge full of goodies are provided.

They’re all there to be enjoyed, while in the company of our friendly volunteers, and very valued customers! If you are interested, contact us on Facebook, or pop into the shop for more information. Even if you can only spare a few hours a week, that’s fine!

Our shop

We always need cat food, litter, sheets, towels, bedding etc. for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items for sale in the shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10am-6pm.

We stock good-quality clothes of all sizes, at sensible, low prices. Pop along and take a look. Our customers come from all over the island, and we see many holidaymakers return, time and again, eager to snap up a bargain.

If you don’t have transport, please ring Mark on 6365 90557, and he will arrange collection from you.