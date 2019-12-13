Cruise ship’s Mayday, after its engine failure

DURING her 12-day cruise out of Southampton, via Tenerife, the P&O Ventura ship suffered engine failure, and the skipper was forced to issue a Mayday.

On Sunday evening, after the large vessel departed from her scheduled port visit in Santa Cruz, the ship began drifting towards the north-east of the island. But its guests, never in any danger, were all kept updated.

They were told that two tugboats were on their way to tow the ship back to Santa Cruz overnight.

The Ventura, supported by the tugs, returned to Santa Cruz Port on Sunday night, where it stayed, while the cause of its immobility was investigated. All services aboard were running as normal, and guests were updated, regularly, of the situation.

According to the ship’s captain, the issue was down to condensation, which had seeped into the electrics, and, in turn, caused the main propulsion systems to be knocked out. However, the ship did still have the “bow thrusters” available. These are smaller propellers, which help with the ship’s manoeuvrability.

The incident occurred as the vessel began sailing from Santa Cruz towards its next port of call, Lanzarote’s Arrecife.

But with the ship berthed back in Santa Cruz, Sunday’s call to Arrecife was cancelled, and it remained in port after arriving at around 8.15am on Monday. Investigations are set to continue along with repairs.

Guests said the ship was expected to depart at around 9pm that day, heading for Lisbon. It was scheduled to call at the Portuguese port on Tuesday, before returning to her Southampton home port today (Friday).

The P&O Ventura has a guest capacity of over 3,100 at double occupancy. She was delivered to the British-based cruise line in 2008, so it is fairly new, compared with most major fleets.