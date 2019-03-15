Cruise ship delayed

THE Zenith cruise liner had to return to port last Monday evening because a passenger took a turn for the worse.

The ship left the Santa Cruz port in La Palma at 5pm. But as it picked up speed to prepare for its journey to Funchal, Madeira some 40 kilometres away, a passenger fell ill.

It soon became obvious to the crew that the passenger needed specific medical assistance because of breathing difficulties, so the ship performed a prompt about-turn the port, so the person could receive the correct treatment.