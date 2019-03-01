Three critical after a head-on collision

TWO men and two women, all middle-aged, were injured in a head-on collision in Lanzarote, in Nazaret’s Costa area.

It happened last Monday night, just before 10.30, when the vehicles crashed into each other, causing one of the cars to roll over before bursting into flames.

Fire-fighters and ambulances were dispatched to the scene, and, on arrival, firemen began to extinguish the flames immediately, while medics attended to the injured parties.

All four people have been transferred to the Jose Molina Orosa hospital, and three of them, injured badly, are in a critical condition.