Crime rate in the Canaries goes up

THE crime rate in the Canaries has risen in the Canaries by 6.4% in the first six months of the year, compared with the same 2018 period.

All the collective police authorities across the Canary Islands have received these figures, revealing some 47,148 reports of criminal offences.

In Tenerife, between January and June 3.4% (20,348) criminal offences were registered in this period.

And the rates are also up elsewhere: on Gran Canaria 9.2% (19,023), Lanzarote 1.3% (3,373) Fuerteventura 13.2% (3,161), La Palma 9,1% (887) La Gomera 37,5% (165) and El Hierro 30.0% (91)

The two largest cities across the archipelago closed these first six months with criminal offences rising 10% more than last year, Gran Canaria’s Las Palmas topping Tenerife with 8,216.

Despite the overall crime growth, however, statistics in the Canary Islands during those six months show a decrease in more serious crimes.

Homicides and murders were reduced by 50%, from18 to nine, sexual assaults with penetration fell 34.6% (52 to 34), drug-trafficking cases fell 13.4% (359 to 311) forced entry with robbery at homes or establishments decreased 22.9% (2,704 to 2,085), as well as robberies with violence or intimidation, which also decreased 2.6% (from 732 to 713)

The figures were release from the Spain’s Home Office.