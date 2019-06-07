Credit-card fraudster, worked at his leisure!

A MAN accused of fraud was arrested by the Guardia Civil in Fuerteventura, alleged to have copied credit-card details from paying customers, while he worked in the excursion and leisure business

The 32-year-old, self-employed person, also operated in harness with another company, which reported its suspicions to the police.

He obviously believed that when he made transactions, or took money from tourists, it would go unnoticed.

He scammed clients who were mainly foreign tourists. As they swiped their card, he would then take out his phone and record the transaction discreetly, noting all the personal details from the back and front.

The suspect, from the Fuerteventura municipality of Antigua, would then charge the cards, manually, at the end of the working day, managing to purloin close to 4,000 euros in one month alone,

But the company involved the Guardia Civil, after reporting their suspicions to the authorities in April, which is why officers began an investigation.

As a result, the Guardia informed the authorities that several complaints of fraudulent acts, involving the foreign tourists’ credit cards, had been reported, recently.