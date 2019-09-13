Crash sparks TF-1 jam
AN accident on the TF-1 motorway in the Fañabe area last Sunday brought traffic to a sudden halt.
A car travelling southbound, which turned over and crashed on to the hard shoulder, was taken away by a
pick-up truck because it had been immobilised.
But the incident caused large traffic jams, and many drivers were stuck in queues for up to an hour,
The woman driver involved in the accident, who, surprisingly, suffered minor injuries only, was treated at a nearby hospital.
