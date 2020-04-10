MORE ‘COVIDIOTS’… SITTING ON A LEDGE OVER A HUNDRED METRES UP

Two people have been spotted on a ledge over 100m high in Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

Another act of recklessness during the lockdown in Tenerife. The image shows a woman and a man sitting on the ledge that surrounds their building in the residential complex of Torres de Santa Cruz, which reaches 120 meters high.

The part of the building is only a facade with no safety railing not structurally built to support the weight of a human and they have put themselves in totally unnecessary danger.