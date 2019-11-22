Court of Appeal deny fake-sick couple, who lost withdrawal claim

THE Jet2holidays company has won a “landmark” court appeal, allowing it to issue contempt of court proceedings against holiday-makers who withdrew dubious claims of being sick, while on holiday.

The Court of Appeal ruled in favour of the tour operator, which will now press ahead with legal action against a Nottingham couple, who pulled out of their sickness claim before formal legal proceedings had been launched.

Karl and Laura Hughes had brought a gastric-illness claim against Jet2holidays, which was withdrawn after they were then shown social media posts and GoPro footage of a snorkelling trip, during their Lanzarote holiday in 2016, where they said they had been taken ill.

The couple alleged that they had contracted food-poisoning as a result of eating contaminated food, and they served witness statements, verified by a statement of truth, detailing the extent of their illness in April 2017.

Jet2holidays said: “The ruling paves the way for companies to take action against dishonest claimants, even if they do not actually submit legal proceedings.”

In 2017, Travel Weekly launched its Fight Fake Claims campaign, bringing together tour operators in a stand against false and exaggerated claims of illness while on holiday.

That was in response to a 500% rise in holiday sickness claims, according to Abta, which firms put down to a surge in dubious claims.

The Court of Appeal’s decision confirms that the High Court has jurisdiction to commit for contempt of court, when false statements verified by a statement of truth had been submitted by a potential claimant, even though no formal claim for damages was ever issued.

Jet2holidays says this ruling not just affects the fight against false holiday-sickness claims, but the insurance industry as a whole.

High Court judge Judge Owen QC, originally ruled that the High Court had no jurisdiction to deal with the committal proceedings.

But Jet2holidays appealed that decision, and the Court of Appeal held, unanimously, that the High Court did have jurisdiction to commit for contempt of Court. And it was sufficient that statements had been served in the pre-action protocol phase.

The Master of the Rolls, Sir Terence Etherton, Lord Justice Hamblin, and Lord Justice Flaux, heard the appeal and summed up as follows:

“A dishonest witness statement, served in purported compliance with a PAP (Pre Action Protocol), is capable of interfering with the due administration of justice, for the purposes of engaging the jurisdiction to commit for contempt, because PAPs are now an integral and highly-important part of litigation architecture… we consider, contrary to the view of Judge Owen, that there was a close connection between the original witness statements made by the respondents, and the administration of justice, and that, if those witness statements were false, as appears strongly to be the case, they interfered with the administration of justice.”

Jet2holidays was also awarded costs of its appeal. Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2holidays, said: “Jet2holidays continues to lead the way in the fight against fake sickness claims, and this landmark decision shows that the courts take this issue very seriously.

“The decision by the Court of Appeal to allow us to progress with contempt proceedings against Mr and Mrs Hughes, despite no legal proceedings being issued, has wide-reaching implications, not only for tour operators dealing with false sickness claims, but the insurance industry in general.