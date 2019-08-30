Couple’s easyJet ban – over ‘fraud’ tickets

A LIVERPOOL couple have received a lifelong ban from easyJet, for unknowingly presenting fraudulent tickets to Alicante at the airline’s departure gate.

Kenny Rainford and wife, Marie Rylance, were forced out of the airport by easyJet staff, who accused them of falsifying tickets which were, in fact, purchased on an Instagram page entitled “Half Price 3652”.

The site was recommended to Kenny by a friend, who had used it before, successfully.

The couple have flown with easyJet many times, because it is the only airline offering that particular flight to Alicante during the summer evenings, when Marie is able to get out of the classroom for a quick weekend break from being a teacher.

EasyJet has released a statement in which it advises customers to book their tickets directly through the company website, instead of going through a third-party provider.

But, as the demand for cheap flights increases, more people turn to price-comparison platforms such as Skyscanner, which are used the world over.

The investigation is ongoing into the case of Kenny and Marie, who believe they have been treated unfairly.

Perversely, the couple are still sent promotional deals by easyJet, even though they are blacklisted!