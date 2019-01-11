Couple caught scaling 16th Century building

LOCAL Police officers in Salamanca City, western Spain, have caught two American tourists, attempting to scale a 16th century building.

The cops who said they were called out in the early hours of last Friday, said the two people, aged 20 and 21 and studying Spanish, were spotted trying to scale the Casa de las Conchas.

Officers were deployed to the building, listed as a Site of Cultural Interest, and found the suspects at the scene.

The pair were then taken to the Local Police station, before proceedings were sent to the courts, according to Salamanca City Council.

The Casa de las Conchas, or House of the Shells in English, is a gothic-style mansion house, built between 1493 and 1517.

Construction began on the orders of Rodrigo Maldonado de Talavera, a knight of the order of Santiago, and also a Law Professor at the University of Salamanca.

The Casa de las Conchas takes its name from the shell ornaments covering its walls. The Count of Santa Coloma passed the building over to local authorities to cover tax payments in 1997 and it was taken into Spanish Government ownership in 2005.