Country star Willie loves his horses, as much as his music!

WILLIE Nelson is more than just one of the greatest country-music star of all, because, to many horses, he’s also a hero! The 87-year-old, along with his wife, Annie, once rescued a herd of American paint horses, destined for a slaughterhouse. Now, with over 70 horses living on his ranch, the initial idea of finding them new homes seems to be long forgotten

The 70-plus horses roam free on Nelson’s 700-acre ranch, in Texas Hill Country, aptly named Luck Ranch.

Nelson says: “When you’re here, you’re in Luck, and when you’re not, you’re out of Luck”, and this is very appropriate for the rescued equines.

The horses, which have been rescued over several years, live together on the ranch, just 30 miles from Austin. There’s plenty of open space for them to run around freely and they live a life of luxury.

Willie, who spends most of his free time at the Texan ranch when he’s not on the road, said: “My horses are probably the luckiest horses in the world. They get hand-fed twice a day, and being just ready to go to slaughter is probably the last thing they remembered, so they’re happy horses.”

In 2015, Willie won an award for the video accompanying his song, “The Love of Horses”.

The video shows Nelson meeting members of “Habitat for Horses”, who were trying to end the slaughter of horses for their meat by working to get new legislation passed.

“Horses are what brought this country together,” said Willie. “It’s what we all rode in on!”

Not only is he extremely passionate about horses and their rights, but he’s also got his entire family on board. His sons and daughters all work with him to rescue as many horses as possible, and to fight for animal rights.

They’re all equally passionate about ending the slaughter of horses, as well as working for new legislation.

Willie has worked with a number of animal rights groups over the years. He even organised a concert for the Animal Welfare Institute on his 80th birthday, with proceeds going to help end horse slaughter.

Of the other group he works with, Willie added: “Habitat for Horses are a great organisation. They’ve helped a lot, and I’ve worked with them a lot.”

Habitat for Horses is who he and his family rely on to help rehome the rehabilitated animals from his range, yet he is never in a rush to get them rehomed.

“I’ve got 73 now, that I’ve collected over the years,” he recalled. “About 10-15 are my own horses, that I ride. but the rest of them are rescue horses.’

On retirement, Nelson said, with a grin: “I retire after every show. I say, ‘That’s it, I’m not goin’ no more’. “But then we hang out awhile, and his band feel like playing so we go play again.”

Even with 70 horses under his care retirement isn’t on the cards for a long while for the greatest of country star, who’s approaching his 9oth year!