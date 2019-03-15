Council clears roads of dumped vehicles

SAN Miguel Council has removed more than 190 abandoned vehicles from public roads across the municipality, between June 2015 and December 2018.

As reported by Public Security Councillor Dora Gonzalez, the vehicles, parked up and in a state of abandonment, have been taken away.

The reason is that they pose a risk to public health and safely, as well the risk to the public, with the cars dumped all over the place.

This is not the image San Miguel wants to portray, and, for these reasons, immediate action was taken to remove the cars.

To carry out this action, local residents have worked alongside Councillors and Local Police, letting the authorities know about the presence of the dumped cars.