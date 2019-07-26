Corrupt judge is given six months

A CORRUPT court judge had to be dragged out of an American courtroom by police to begin a six-month prison sentence, which had taken five years to uphold.

Juvenile judge Tracie Hunter was found guilty of giving her brother, a former government employee, confidential records to help him keep his job in Hamilton County, Ohio.

The packed courtroom erupted after Judge Patrick Dinkelacker executed Hunter’s sentence, which she received in 2014. But it had been delayed while she appealed the conviction.

A video of the courtroom brawl shows Hunter’s supporters rushing in to confront the judge and police, as bystanders protested the ruling loudly.

In the scrum of bodies, a woman wearing a shirt that read “Justice for Judge Tracie M Hunter” is seen being handcuffed as Hunter is dragged off camera by an officer.

Hunter’s case was hotly disputed in Cincinnati and involves her brother, Stephen Hunter, who worked as a youth corrections officer when he allegedly struck a juvenile offender in July, 2013. The incident led to Stephen Hunter’s firing. Prosecutors say that Tracie Hunter, improperly, demanded documents about the teen, then gave them to her brother.

In 2010, she became the first African-American elected to Hamilton County’s Juvenile Court, and she had stressed that her conviction was politically motivated.