CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: NEW STATISTICAL CRITERIA INCREASES NUMBERS IN TENERIFE!

The Ministry of Health will from now on, collate the data island by island according to where the coronavirus case was declared, and not according to the address that appears on the patient’s health card. This means the latest stats see a decrease in numbers in 6 of the islands, and adds 109 to the total for Tenerife.

They have confirmed that there are 1,649 cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the Canary Islands, with data from Sunday 5th April cumulatively, a total of 651 people have required hospitalization and 133 have done so in intensive care.

The number of hospital discharges is now 157 (20 more than the previous day) and 85 deaths (5 more).

The statistics for islands corresponding to Sunday show different data from those provided by the Ministry of Health so far, which means that all the islands, except Tenerife (which increases by 109), have seen a reduction in the number of infected people attributed to them .

This is because the Canarian Health Service is now preparing statistics based on the place in which the case was declared, and not on the patient’s address on their health card.

“This is because there are people residing on one island but their health card is registered on another, which makes processing data difficult,” according to the Ministry of Health in a statement.

All this means that Tenerife rises to 1,080 accumulated cases (109 more than the previous day), while the other islands see a reduction in numbers so that Gran Canaria has 411 (56 fewer), La Palma 66 (3 less), Lanzarote 58 (11 less), Fuerteventura 23 (12 less), La Gomera 7 (one less) and El Hierro 1 (2 less).

Likewise, the Ministry of Health indicates that it has detected a mismatch in three cases that at the time of closing the report could not be resolved, which will be reflected in the report issued on Tuesday, April 7th.

In the case of the deceased, with the new criteria introduced to make the statistics of the pandemic, the number of deaths in Tenerife rises to 56 (5 more) and to 24 in Gran Canaria (2 more), Lanzarote changes to 2 (one less) and La Palma at 3 (also one less).