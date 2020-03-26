CORONAVIRUS UPDATE IN THE CANARIES
Canary Islands registers 878 accumulated cases and 27 deaths due to coronavirus.
The Ministry of Health announced tonight, that there are now 878 accumulated cases and 27 deaths in the Canary Islands due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The figures are closed off at 8pm each day, so that they can be added to global totals
The Minister of Health, Julio Pérez, stated this afternoon that all the deceased were elderly or had previous health problems.
Short URL: http://www.canarianweekly.com/?p=52591
Posted by admin on Mar 26 2020. Filed under Local News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.