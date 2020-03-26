CORONAVIRUS UPDATE IN THE CANARIES

Canary Islands registers 878 accumulated cases and 27 deaths due to coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health announced tonight, that there are now 878 accumulated cases and 27 deaths in the Canary Islands due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The figures are closed off at 8pm each day, so that they can be added to global totals

The Minister of Health, Julio Pérez, stated this afternoon that all the deceased were elderly or had previous health problems.