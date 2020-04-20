CORONAVIRUS UPDATE AT END OF 5TH WEEK OF CONFINEMENT 19.04.2020

The Ministry of Health has updated data as of 8pm last night as follows:

There were 20 more cases registered yesterday, so the accumulated cases now total 2,067, with 813 discharges, an increase of 24, and no recorded

deaths leaving the total at 119.

There are currently 1,135 active cases, 825 have required hospitalization, 162 of them in ICU.

The number of infected health workers is 501, which represents 1.6% of the SCS staff, which has 30,000 staff.

Of the positives registered by the virus, which continues to affect some 53 municipalities, 1,108 are women, 957 are men and there are two unspecified cases.

Also, there are 1,071 people in follow-up and 64 pending definitive confirmation.

By islands, the most affected by covid-19 continues to be Tenerife, which has 1,391 reported cases. It is followed by Gran Canaria, with 502; La Palma, with 74; Lanzarote, with 68; Fuerteventura, with 24; La Gomera, with 7, and El Hierro, with 1.

As for the deceased, there are 69 men, 49 women and 1 unspecified case registered, and the most affected age bracket is 80-89 years, with 60 victims, followed by the 70-79 year bracket, with 34 deaths.

By islands, Tenerife registers 81 deaths, followed by Gran Canaria (33), La Palma (3) and Lanzarote (2). The rest of the islands still do not count any deceased.

The Ministry of Health reiterates the importance of maintaining maximum confinement to prevent the most vulnerable people from becoming ill.

This is the case of immunosuppressed patients, diabetics, people with chronic cardiovascular disease, chronic lung disease, chronic kidney or neuromuscular disease, or people with cancer.