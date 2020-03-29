CORONAVIRUS UPDATE 29.03.2020, INCLUDING DEATHS IN EACH ISLAND

The Ministry of Health has updated coronavirus cases as of 8pm last night in the Canary Islands.

There are 100 more cases than the day before in the islands as follows:

Tenerife – 712 cases (23 deaths)

Gran Canaria – 288 cases (11 deaths)

La Palma – 49 cases (2 deaths)

Lanzarote – 35 cases (3 deaths)

Fuerteventura – 30 cases (0 deaths)

La Gomera – 8 cases (0 deaths)

El Hierro – 3 cases (0 deaths)

La Graciosa – 0 cases (0 deaths)

In total there are 1,056 active cases in the Canary Islands with 39 deaths, and 30 have recovered.

Of these, 425 people are hospitalized, 78 of them in ICU.

There are now also 220 health workers infected.